Ex-USC QB Kedon Slovis Details Transition To Pitt After Spring Game

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis wrapped up his first spring camp with Pitt over the weekend, which included playing in his first ever Blue-Gold Spring Game at Heinz Field.

Slovis entered the transfer portal in December, after spending three seasons with the Trojans. The Arizona native spoke with reporters on Saturday, and discussed his transition from USC to Pitt.

"You try not to set certain expectations, try to like let it come to you, but I think everyone has really impressed me here – teammates, coaching staff. Again, I didn’t know who the (offensive coordinator) was going to be until I got on campus, but everyone has really just impressed me and I’m just really glad to be a part of things here.”

Slovis will compete against redshirt senior Nick Patti for the starting quarterback job, following Kenny Pickett's departure for the 2022 NFL Draft. His mindset heading into the 2022 season is to 'compete with [him]self'.

"My mindset is just to be the best player that you can be. You can’t control how well other people in the competition do. So again, my mindset has always been compete with yourself and be the best player you can be and control what you can."

Slovis completed 10 of 21 passes for 64 yards with no touchdowns and one interception at Pitt's spring game.

