Skip to main content

Ex-USC QB Kedon Slovis Details Transition To Pitt After Spring Game

Slovis entered the transfer portal in December, after spending three seasons with the Trojans.

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis wrapped up his first spring camp with Pitt over the weekend, which included playing in his first ever Blue-Gold Spring Game at Heinz Field.

Slovis entered the transfer portal in December, after spending three seasons with the Trojans. The Arizona native spoke with reporters on Saturday, and discussed his transition from USC to Pitt.

USATSI_17112781
USATSI_17064087
USATSI_17016896

"You try not to set certain expectations, try to like let it come to you, but I think everyone has really impressed me here – teammates, coaching staff. Again, I didn’t know who the (offensive coordinator) was going to be until I got on campus, but everyone has really just impressed me and I’m just really glad to be a part of things here.”

Slovis will compete against redshirt senior Nick Patti for the starting quarterback job, following Kenny Pickett's departure for the 2022 NFL Draft. His mindset heading into the 2022 season is to 'compete with [him]self'.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"My mindset is just to be the best player that you can be. You can’t control how well other people in the competition do. So again, my mindset has always been compete with yourself and be the best player you can be and control what you can."

Slovis completed 10 of 21 passes for 64 yards with no touchdowns and one interception at Pitt's spring game.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_18049892
Football

CFB World Offers Condolences Over Dwayne Haskins' Passing

By All Trojans StaffApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17485120
Football

USC Player Exposes 'Biggest Difference' Between Alabama and USC Football

By All Trojans StaffApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17257462
Football

Matt Leinart Raves About New 'Energy' At USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17093012
Football

Clay Helton: 'My Happiness Is More Important Than Where I’m At'

By All Trojans StaffApr 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 11.17.08 AM
Football

Sam Darnold Has Fascinating Reaction To Carolina Potentially Drafting a QB

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 7, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

WATCH: USC's Josh Henson Dishes on O-Line Progression

By All Trojans StaffApr 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 4.12.43 PM
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams 'Digging Deeper' Into Lincoln Riley's Offensive Playbook

By All Trojans StaffApr 6, 2022
USATSI_16829539
Football

USC Quarterback Miller Moss 'Appreciates' Lincoln Riley's 'Honesty' Amid QB Battle

By All Trojans StaffApr 6, 2022