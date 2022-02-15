Skip to main content

Ex-USC QB Kedon Slovis Calls Transferring To Pitt: 'No Brainer'

Slovis transferred to Pitt after spending three seasons with USC.

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis spoke with Pittsburgh media on Feb. 2, for the first time since entering the transfer portal. Slovis was a three-year starter for USC, and left the program following the Trojans' 2021 season.

Slovis explained why he chose Pitt, calling his decision a 'no-brainer'.

“I think the main thing was you saw the talent last year,” Slovis said.

“Everyone had a great year, Kenny had a great year, and from afar, kind of assumed that it was an older team and everyone would be leaving. And that was me not knowing anything. When I got that call, I kinda realized everyone was staying except for Kenny. Looking at that opportunity, it was kind of a no-brainer, it jumped to the top of my list immediately.”

Slovis will compete for the starting job this fall following Kenny Pickett's departure for the NFL Draft.

“I play my own game. I’m not Kenny Pickett. At the end of the day, this is a different team than it was last year and hopefully looking to build off of what he accomplished last year. And what that team last year accomplished.”

Slovis spent three seasons at USC. He threw for 2,153 yards, had 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021.

