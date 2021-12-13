USC Starting Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.

Slovis spent three years with the Trojans, winning the starting job as a freshman [2019] after QB JT Daniels suffered a season ending injury. Slovis appeared in 12 games in 2019, starting 11 times, and completed 282-of-392 passes (71.9%) for 3,502 yards with 30 TDs and nine interceptions.

The Arizona native returned for his sophomore campaign in 2020, appearing in all six games for the Men of Troy. Last season, he completed 177-of-264 passes (67.0%) for 1,921 yards with 17 TDs and seven interceptions.

USA TODAY

Slovis entered his junior year with high aspirations and expectations. Many grouped him among the nation’s leading quarterbacks in 2021, as well as a possible Heisman candidate.

However, this season didn't necessarily go as planned for the 6'3", 205-pound QB. Slovis' former head coach Clay Helton was fired after two games this season, and he began sharing game reps with freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. To top it all off, Slovis suffered a late season injury, which sidelined him for USC's final few games.

Slovis went 193-for-297 this season with 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He joins an already loaded QB portal, alongside Spencer Rattler, Bo Nix, and Max Johnson.

