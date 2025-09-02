Key Georgia Southern Eagles To Watch In USC Trojans Week 2 Matchup
The USC Trojans opened up the 2025 season in dominating fashion with a 73-13 rout over the Missouri State Bears. There were many impressive performances from the Trojans' offense in the season opener win, and they are looking to ride the momentum into the week 2 matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Here are the key Georgia Southern players for USC to watch during Saturday's game:
Key Georgia Southern Players To Watch
Georgia Southern returns starting quarterback JC French. In three seasons with the Eagles, French has thrown for 3,111 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with a 65.9 completion percentage. Last week against Fresno State, French threw for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
Turnovers have been a struggle for French in his career with the Eagles, and on Saturday, USC's defense will look to take advantage of that and force interceptions. USC's defense has already recorded an interception this season, with safety Bishop Fitzgerald collecting a 39-yard pick-six off of Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark.
The Eagles have a talented group of wide receivers to look out for against the Trojans, which is highlighted by Josh Dallas, Dalen Cobb, and Camden Brown. The transfer from Auburn, Brown is a key receiver to watch, as he started six games in three seasons with the Tigers.
In his Georgia Southern debut last Saturday, Brown recorded four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Dallas is one of the key returners for the Eagles' wide receiver group and has recorded 702 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons.
Other players to watch on offense include Western Kentucky transfer tight end River Helms and returning running back OJ Arnold.
On defense, the Eagles are led by redshirt junior linebacker and Elon transfer Brandon Tyson. The linebacker has the potential to play at the next level in the NFL and impressed in his Georgia Southern debut, recording eight tackles and an interception.
The secondary group for Georgia Southern is the most experienced group on the Eagles' defense. The group includes Tracy Hill Jr and Chance Gamble, who both earned All-Sun Belt selections in 2024.
Fifth-year senior Davon Hicks is another player to watch for the Eagles on Saturday. Hicks has recorded a total of 80 tackles in his four seasons with South Florida and Georgia Southern
Former USC Coach Clay Helton Makes His Return To The Coliseum
Former USC coach Clay Helton is set to make his return to the Coliseum this weekend, adding some extra spice to a game that the Trojans are heavily favored in. Helton was the coach at USC from 2015 to 2021 with a 46-24 coaching record. Helton has spent the last four seasons as the coach for the Eagles and has a 20-20 coaching record.
Georgia Southern lost to Fresno State 42-14 in their week 1 matchup, and given that they lost to a Bulldogs team that lost 31-7 to Kansas, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening against the Trojans on Saturday.