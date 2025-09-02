All Trojans

Key Georgia Southern Eagles To Watch In USC Trojans Week 2 Matchup

Former USC Trojans coach Clay Helton will be making his return to the Coliseum with Georgia Southern on Saturday. Here's a look at some of the key players for USC fans to watch on the Eagles.

Caden Handwork

Georgia Southern Coach Clay Helton talks to a player during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the Tippins Family Training Facility in Statesboro.
Georgia Southern Coach Clay Helton talks to a player during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the Tippins Family Training Facility in Statesboro. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The USC Trojans opened up the 2025 season in dominating fashion with a 73-13 rout over the Missouri State Bears. There were many impressive performances from the Trojans' offense in the season opener win, and they are looking to ride the momentum into the week 2 matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Here are the key Georgia Southern players for USC to watch during Saturday's game:

Key Georgia Southern Players To Watch

JC French Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback USC Trojans USC Football Big Ten Fresno State Bulldogs College Football
Dec 19, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French (12) scrambles out the pocket against the Sam Houston State Bearkats during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Georgia Southern returns starting quarterback JC French. In three seasons with the Eagles, French has thrown for 3,111 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with a 65.9 completion percentage. Last week against Fresno State, French threw for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Turnovers have been a struggle for French in his career with the Eagles, and on Saturday, USC's defense will look to take advantage of that and force interceptions. USC's defense has already recorded an interception this season, with safety Bishop Fitzgerald collecting a 39-yard pick-six off of Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark.

The Eagles have a talented group of wide receivers to look out for against the Trojans, which is highlighted by Josh Dallas, Dalen Cobb, and Camden Brown. The transfer from Auburn, Brown is a key receiver to watch, as he started six games in three seasons with the Tigers.

USC Trojans USC Football Georgia Southern Eagles Josh Dallas Dalen Cobb Camden Brown wide receiver College Football Big Ten
Aug 31, 2024; Statesboro, Georgia, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver Dalen Cobb (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos at Paulson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News-Imagn Images / Richard Burkhart-Imagn Images

In his Georgia Southern debut last Saturday, Brown recorded four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Dallas is one of the key returners for the Eagles' wide receiver group and has recorded 702 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons.

Other players to watch on offense include Western Kentucky transfer tight end River Helms and returning running back OJ Arnold.

Tracy Hill Jr Chance Gamble cornerbacks Georgia Southern Eagles Sun Belt Conference USC Trojans USC Football College Football
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch as Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. (12) makes the tackle during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On defense, the Eagles are led by redshirt junior linebacker and Elon transfer Brandon Tyson. The linebacker has the potential to play at the next level in the NFL and impressed in his Georgia Southern debut, recording eight tackles and an interception.

The secondary group for Georgia Southern is the most experienced group on the Eagles' defense. The group includes Tracy Hill Jr and Chance Gamble, who both earned All-Sun Belt selections in 2024.

Fifth-year senior Davon Hicks is another player to watch for the Eagles on Saturday. Hicks has recorded a total of 80 tackles in his four seasons with South Florida and Georgia Southern

Former USC Coach Clay Helton Makes His Return To The Coliseum

Clay Helton USC Trojans USC Football Georgia Southern Eagles College Football Big Ten Football Fresno State Bulldogs
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Clay Helton walks along the sideline during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Former USC coach Clay Helton is set to make his return to the Coliseum this weekend, adding some extra spice to a game that the Trojans are heavily favored in. Helton was the coach at USC from 2015 to 2021 with a 46-24 coaching record. Helton has spent the last four seasons as the coach for the Eagles and has a 20-20 coaching record.

Georgia Southern lost to Fresno State 42-14 in their week 1 matchup, and given that they lost to a Bulldogs team that lost 31-7 to Kansas, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening against the Trojans on Saturday.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football