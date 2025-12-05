Five USC Trojans Signees That Fans Are Hyped About

As the early signing period comes to a close, several recruits have signed their letter of intent to play for the Trojans, who USC fans are excited about. The Trojans currently boast the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports, which ended the SEC's 18-year streak of having a school with the top class in the country. Here are some of the five recruits from the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class that USC fans will love.

Keenyi Pepe, Five-Star Offensive Tackle

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lone five-star recruit from USC's 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, IMG Academy offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe will bring talent to a Trojans offensive line that is continuing to improve. One of the challenges that USC has faced this season is the health of its offensive line.

USC coach Lincoln Riley has shuffled around several players on the Trojans offensive line throughout the year, and the group is just starting to get back to full strength as they finish the regular season with a 9-3 record heading into their bowl game.

The addition of Pepe to USC's offensive line adds another talented piece to the group. Pepe is ranked as the top-ranked offensive tackle in the country and is the fifth overall player nationally, per 247Sports. Pepe could potentially be one of the most impactful players on USC's roster next season.

Mark Bowman, Four-Star Tight End

Four-star tight end recruit Mark Bowman out of Mater Dei High School is expected to be a key contributor for the Trojans' offense next season. As the No. 3-ranked tight end nationally, per 247Sports, expect Bowman to receive key reps alongside Walker Lyons, as Lake McRee is projected to be drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason.

Bowman brings impressive talent to USC and has the potential to be a star tight end for the Trojans in the future. In his senior season with Mater Dei, Bowman collected 31 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played. Having a hometown product for USC next season will also be exciting for fans, as Bowman isn't the only Mater Dei prospect that will be playing for the Trojans in 2026.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Four-Star Wide Receiver

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After seven months of pushing hard to flip four-star Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, the Trojans were sucessful as he flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC after signing the letter of intent on Wednesday.

Dixon-Wyatt is a valuable addition to the Trojans' depth at wide receiver for next season, as USC is expected to lose both Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft this offseason. Dixon-Wyatt is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, and the No. 5-best recruit in the state of California.

Dixon-Wyatt's talent at wide receiver will help the Trojans' offense thrive next season, and his chemistry with his high school teammate, Bowman, at Mater Dei is beneficial to the success of USC's offensive firepower.

Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster, Four-Star Wide Receiver

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another wide receiver that has the chance to make an immediate impact for USC is four-star wide receiver recruit Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster out of DeSoto High School in Texas. Feaster is ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver recruit in the country and No. 10 overall player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports.

Feaster signed with the Trojans after committing to USC over several top SEC schools, including LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama. With Dixon-Wyatt as another top wide receiver in the class, USC fans would love it if the two form a duo that rivals that of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane's. The success of the two will have a crucial impact on the Trojans' effort to compete for championships in the coming seasons.

Elbert Hill IV, Four-Star Cornerback

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) expresses some frustration after a missed interception attempt against Walsh in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense will play a crucial role in USC's goal of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in Riley's coaching tenure with the Trojans, and four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV could help lead that effort.

Not only is the four-star cornerback out of Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio, known for his top defensive playmaking skills, but Hill is also excellent in special teams. In a game earlier this season, Hill recorded a 99-yard pick-six and a 96-yard kickoff return. Hill's speed as a cornerback is exactly what defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is looking to utilize in USC's defense.

His speed as the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Ohio and No. 7 cornerback in the country is exactly what should excite USC fans entering the 2026 season. USC's defense has shown great strides this year, but it's next year where they look to take the next step.

