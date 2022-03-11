Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin Has Hilarious Reaction To Lincoln Riley's New $17 Million Dollar California Home

Riley has some new real estate in Los Angeles.

Former USC head coach Lane Kiffin is the latest public figure to comment on Lincoln Riley's new home in Southern California. According to Front Office Sports, Riley spent $17.2 million on his new oceanfront estate in Palos Verdes, Calif. 

The home comes with seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a movie theater, putting green, pool, tennis court, 600-bottle wine room and a guesthouse. 

Kiffin jokingly called out Riley's new purchase citing, "did they tell you about California taxes first?? @LincolnRiley." 

Kiffin served as USC head coach from 2010-2013. 

Riley was hired by USC on Nov. 28. He previously spent five seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

