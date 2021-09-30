September 30, 2021
Lane Kiffin Speaks on USC Head Coaching Vacancy

The Ole Miss coach reveals if he would make a return to Southern California.
Author:

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, and talked about an array of subjects including the USC head coaching vacancy.

Kiffin served as head coach at USC from 2010-2013. He was famously fired at 3:14 a.m. on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport, following a loss to Arizona State. 

Despite leaving things in Southern California off on a rocky note, Kiffin has found success since leaving the Trojans. He worked for the Alabama Crimson Tide, FAU Owls, and most recently the Ole Miss Rebels. 

Ole Miss has started off the 2021 season hot, with a 3-0 overall record and No. 12 overall ranking in the AP Top 25. Kiffin, who serves as head coach has also found tremendous success with recruiting over the past few weeks. Now that he has finally found his stride in the SEC, some wonder if he would reconsider an opportunity with the Men of Troy, if USC called.

Kiffin addressed the subject head-on, emphasizing his desire to stay in Mississippi for now.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton after the teams Week 2 loss to the Stanford Cardinal at home. Helton spent seven seasons with the team and finished his career with a 46-24 overall record.

