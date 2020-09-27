AllTrojans
Where Are They Now: Lawrence Jackson Talks Life After Football And Ed Orgeron

Claudette Montana Pattison

Lawrence Jackson was a dominant player for USC back in 2004-2007. A star out of high school, Jackson was recruited to play defense for Pete Carroll and Ed Orgeron. 

When I asked Jackson if he was intimidated coming into USC to play for Coach Orgeron he said...

"Coach O is still intimidating the transition to college is always intimidating..when I talk to other guys for a number of reasons... but largely just before you put the pads on its that kind of eye test...oh this dude looks like he can pancake me but once the pads are on its all football... you are what you are is what I believe".

During his college career Jackson had 52 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks. During his senior season in 2007 Jackson accrued many titles including...

2007 AP All-American second team, All-Pac-10 first team, ESPN.com All-Pac-10 first team, Team Captain, USC[apos]s Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award, and a Senior Bowl invitee. 

Jackson went on to become a #1 draft pick and had a successful NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. 

Life after football has been a journey for Jackson and difficult at times, but he has ultimately come out stronger on the other side. 

"My transition has been great not without challenges...i've had incredible lows and incredible highs."

Jackson has dedicated his time life after football working towards creating solutions towards poverty in African American communities. Jackson is also putting his athletic talents to use once again working towards becoming professional boxer.

For more Where Are They Now Videos visit www.si.com/college/usc

