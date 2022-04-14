Lincoln Riley Gives Blunt Opinion on USC's Spring Camp

USC football enters the home-stretch of their 2022 spring camp.

Head coach Lincoln Riley detailed his goals for the rest of spring, when asked by reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley

“I think really just close strong,” Riley said.

“It’s been a really positive spring practice up to this point, but we can’t coast in. Losers coast in. Average programs coast in. It is what it is. We can’t control any of the 10 we’ve had up to this point. We’ve got five left, and we’ve got to make the very most of them. If we’re truly about what we say internally we’re about, then these next five practices will be our best practices of the spring.”

USC football will hold four more spring practices, before their spring game on Apr. 23. According to USC Athletics, "[the game will] feature both a live-action scrimmage that will air on ESPN and a robust fan fest that will include USC poster and T-shirt giveaways, a surplus sale of official USC football team gear, and an opportunity for fans to take the field after the game for photos and player autographs. The event is free and open to all fans."

USC's spring game airs at 12:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook