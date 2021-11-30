Lincoln Riley Hiring Four Oklahoma Staffers at USC

Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was formally announced as Southern California’s 30th head football coach on Monday, in a press conference held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

During Riley's address, the 38 year old revealed that four staffers from OU will be joining him in Southern California. Among the names are defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and director of sports performance Bennie Wylie. Riley revealed that the four men traveled to Los Angeles on Monday morning without contracts.

"I've been able to bring a couple of guys here this morning, that are incredibly valuable to me," Riley said. "These guys got on the plane with me this morning without a contract, without anything."

"They have been instrumental in our success at Oklahoma, and I think it says a lot that they wanted to be here with you, with all of us. I can't imagine doing it with any other guys."

Grinch served as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma since 2019. Prior to joining the Sooners, he worked at Ohio State and Washington State. USC's defense has not met expectations this season. The Men of Troy have allowed 225 points against Pac-12 opponents, which included 62 points by the UCLA Bruins.

Riley hopes to turn things around 'quickly' with Grinch's help.

