Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game

Lincoln Riley is a busy man.

Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class.

Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in the country - Mater Dei and St. John Bosco - face off in the national game of the week. (Follow the game live here)

The game features a staggering 76 Division I college football prospects, including multiple four and five-star recruits that are on USC's radar.

READ THE FULL STORY FROM SBLIVE SPORTS