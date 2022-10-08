Skip to main content
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game

Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game

Riley and defensive back coach Donte Williams, a key California recruiter, were spotted on the sideline taking in warm-ups prior to kickoff

Lincoln Riley is a busy man. 

Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class.

Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in the country - Mater Dei and St. John Bosco - face off in the national game of the week. (Follow the game live here)

The game features a staggering 76 Division I college football prospects, including multiple four and five-star recruits that are on USC's radar.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

READ THE FULL STORY FROM SBLIVE SPORTS

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

silas demary usc
Basketball

Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC; Andy Enfield also hoping to get Isaiah Collier

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode1
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Washington State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
jordon davison mater dei
Recruiting

Jordon Davison impressed by USC visit: 'The environment has totally changed'

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode2
Football

USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
chuck mcdonald
Recruiting

Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J Stroud, Caleb Williams top two favorites

By All Trojans Staff
Mike Leach
Football

Deep dive with Mike Leach on USC's move to Big Ten: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
elijah paige
Recruiting

Elijah Paige commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands another big recruit

By All Trojans Staff