Lincoln Riley Names USC Trojans’ Big Area of Defensive Improvement

The No. 16 USC Trojans have recharged themselves following the Oct. 17 bye. But they'll aim to carry their renewed defensive energy into Madison, Wisconsin.

Coach Lincoln Riley himself has seen USC play with a different type of effort on defense but elaborated on where he's seen the most improvement.

Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About USC 'Attack' on Defense

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Riley shined a light on how USC is now adapting better to what offenses give the Trojans.

"I think our ability to adapt in the game, like our awareness of how we're being attacked and then how we want to attack back, is really showing up," Riley told reporters during his Oct. 20 presser.

Placing USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson in the booth, compared to the sidelines, has helped spark a 2-0 record. But Riley adds one more benefit, helping USC during this surge, too.

"Certainly getting these guys healthy back healthy and playing a little bit closer to strength has been healthy as well," Riley added. "We've won those games on the back of our defense. There's no question I think it builds confidence and excitement because we feel like it's something we can do better in the first half. Being able to finish those games have been a step for us."

Determining if Gary Patterson is More Settled in New USC Role

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This new defensive output has many fans and pundits believing Patterson's change has sparked the turnaround. After all, he can now see the whole field through his coaching glasses while also leaning into the expertise of his other defensive assistants joining him.

Riley sees Patterson's move differently, though.

"I don't feel like the results would be any different if he was on the field," Riley said. "I think it'd be unfair to attribute it all to that. There's no settling into the role. I think he's really learning our guys a little more, learning our staff more and our guys are learning each other. It's just the kind oif connectivity on all levels going up and the understanding is going up."

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) during the fourth quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley adds that this defense grows more confident with the new set of impact plays they're making compared to the early struggles. Citing how USC is now making fewer mistakes.

"We're giving less free yards, we're tighter in coverage, we're making things tougher on offenses. Like, we're just starting to do more things that great defenses do. And if that continues to rise, then our performance is going to continue to grow along like the last few weeks."

Challenges Wisconsin Presents for USC Defense

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley raved about the play of Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph during his appearance on the Oct. 19 edition of Trojans Live. He believes Joseph will present a far different challenge than what USC has already seen.

"Offensively, a lot of what they do runs through the quarterback [Colton Joseph]. He can really beat you with his legs and he's definitely one of the best runners we've played against. He's a very capable thrower and they've added some nice weapons for him," Riley said.

USC's defense has already seen names like Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore, Washington's Demond Williams, and, in its last game, Rocco Becht of Penn State. All three presented their strengths at handing the Trojans' defense fits. Now it appears Joseph will come after this maligned defense through his mobility.

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