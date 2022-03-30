Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley: 'Excited About The Way We're Practicing'

Riley spoke with reporters after Tuesday's spring football practice.

Spring practice No. 4 is officially in the books for USC football. Head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media after practice, and shared his thoughts on how things are looking so far. 

"The second day here in full pads, I feel like the guys have transitioned well into pads," Riley said.

"We had pretty physical practices. Start to put some situational work in for the guys. I would say competitively it's been a lot of back and forth between the offense and the defense. I think there's some impressive things going on in terms of retention and putting in systems and schemes. I think you see some pretty good carryover with the guys.

Guys that are obviously spending some time outside of our allotted hours on their own working on it, which is what you have to do. Twenty hours a week is not enough to be an elite college football player. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Guys have got to do the little extra things. It's certainly not perfect, but I see more out here that are certainly doing that and you can see the results of that as we kind of build quickly. 

Excited about the way we're practicing. I think some guys are rising up and really doing some really good things. We've been lucky to stay pretty healthy up to this point and have been able to keep the majority of our guys on the field, which has made for a lot of quality work."

To hear Lincoln Riley's full interview click the video above!

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17699359
Football

Sean McVay Raves About USC's Lincoln Riley: 'I've Always Respected...'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17121979
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster Squashes Jackson Mahomes TikTok Speculation

By All Trojans StaffMar 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 9.54.38 AM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

NFL RB Ronald Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Kansas City Chiefs

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 28, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

Lincoln Riley Shares Heartfelt Message Following USC Coach Dave Nichol's Passing

By All Trojans StaffMar 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 11.51.46 AM
Football

USC DL Coach Shaun Nua Talks Korey Foreman: 'Very Gifted, But...'

By All Trojans StaffMar 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 10.33.37 AM
Football

USC's Alex Grinch Talks Developing Defense: 'Long Way To Go'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 25, 2022
USATSI_10504644
Football

Insider Hints 'USC Player' Entering Transfer Portal Soon

By All Trojans StaffMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 4.25.34 PM
Football

USC QB Miller Moss Speaks On Relationship With Caleb Williams

By Talia MassiMar 24, 2022