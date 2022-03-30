Lincoln Riley: 'Excited About The Way We're Practicing'

Spring practice No. 4 is officially in the books for USC football. Head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media after practice, and shared his thoughts on how things are looking so far.

"The second day here in full pads, I feel like the guys have transitioned well into pads," Riley said.

"We had pretty physical practices. Start to put some situational work in for the guys. I would say competitively it's been a lot of back and forth between the offense and the defense. I think there's some impressive things going on in terms of retention and putting in systems and schemes. I think you see some pretty good carryover with the guys.

Guys that are obviously spending some time outside of our allotted hours on their own working on it, which is what you have to do. Twenty hours a week is not enough to be an elite college football player.

Guys have got to do the little extra things. It's certainly not perfect, but I see more out here that are certainly doing that and you can see the results of that as we kind of build quickly.

Excited about the way we're practicing. I think some guys are rising up and really doing some really good things. We've been lucky to stay pretty healthy up to this point and have been able to keep the majority of our guys on the field, which has made for a lot of quality work."

