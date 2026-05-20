Lincoln Riley Pushes Back On Transfer Portal Perception

Entering the 2022 offseason, the transfer portal was in its second year of infancy under new guidelines such as transfer windows, immediate eligibility for one-time transfers, new waiver standards and increased scholarship protections. It also marked the first big-name exodus of players and coaches leaving one program and reuniting at another.

This culture changing, trend setting moment was headlined by former Oklahoma Sooners Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams. First, Riley left for USC in Nov. 2021. Then Williams entered the portal as soon as it opened in Jan. 2022 and officially announced his transfer to USC the following month.

Coach Lincoln Riley talks with Caleb Williams (13) during the Sooners' 28-21 win against Iowa State on Nov. 20. They are now reunited at USC. cover | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Riley Calls Out the Current Attitude Towards Transfers Following Coaches

Riley, who is entering his fifth season as the Trojans’ head coach, has now witnessed a few programs who have taken similar actions to his from 2022.

“When Caleb [Williams] made the choice to come to SC, we got destroyed over that,” Riley said in an interview with CBS Sports. “Now, 30 guys from Iowa State go to Penn State, nobody gives a s***. However many guys from James Madison to Indiana, nobody cares. It’s interesting how much of that has changed.”

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lift the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most successful example of how college football changed its perception of players following their coach comes from the Indiana Hoosiers. When Curt Cignetti left James Madison for Indiana in Nov. 2023, 13 JMU players followed him plus 12 coaching staff members. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Hoosiers acquired 31 transfers. Then in 2025, the program had 23 total transfers. The foundation built from JMU and transfers ultimately led to a National Championship.

When Riley made his decision to leave OU, the initial reaction was viewed more as a betrayal than the next milestone for his career. As for the addition of three former OU players and seven coaching staff members, it was deemed as poaching or misuse of the portal.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Compared to current roster movements in the first year of rebuild, Riley bringing over a total of 10 staff members and five players, who had a direct connection with him at OU, is fairly small. Also, there were only two players who flipped their commitment from OU to USC, Raleek Brown and Makai Lemon. The following years, Riley and USC have relied on the portal and went heavy into recruiting.

2025-2026 "Coach-Follow" Wave

Heading into the 2026 season, 24 Iowa State players will have transferred to Penn State to follow Matt Campbell. This will be the largest amount of players from the same school to follow their head coach this season.

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Other notable programs within the trend are Virginia Tech, who will have 12 former Penn State players or recruits join James Franklin this season. Former Northern Texas head coach Eric Morris is bringing 11 staff members and 15 players, including both offensive and defensive line groups and quarterback Drew Mestemaker, to Oklahoma State.

Alex Golesh, who left USF for Auburn, will be bringing the majority of his offensive staff and a total of 13 players headlined by starting quarterback Byrum Brown, the wide receiver group and tight end Damarcus Broughton Jr. who flipped his commitment from USF to Auburn.

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