LOOK: Lincoln Riley & Reggie Bush Link Up at Super Bowl LVI

USC head coach Lincoln Riley made an appearance at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday afternoon. Riley was joined by former USC running back Reggie Bush to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams also joined in on the fun.

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield was also in attendance at Sofi Stadium on Sunday.

The Rams clinched their first Super Bowl win since 2000, defeating the Bengals 23-20. Despite losing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to injury mid-game, WR Cooper Kupp stepped up and was named Super Bowl LVI MVP after tallying 92-yards and two touchdowns. QB Matthew Stafford threw for 283 yards with three TD's and finally became a Super Bowl champion after 13 seasons in the NFL.

