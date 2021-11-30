Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Lincoln Riley: USC Will 'Be The Mecca of College Football'

    Riley: 'We see the potential there, we know we've got to go to work. And it's going to take every single one of us.'
    Lincoln Riley was formally announced as Southern California’s new head football coach on Monday, in a press conference held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. During his address, the former OU coach sent a strong, yet encouraging message to the Trojan family.

    "To all a Trojan family. We're in this together. It's gonna take every single one of us to do what we have to do. We all have different roles. And I think it's important for us at this time to all pull together. And I can promise you that you're going to get the best out of myself. You're going to get the best out of our staff. Out of our players and we're going to put something on that feel that you're proud of," Riley said.

    "This is going to be the Mecca of College Football. I'm not big on false promises, hollow the promises. I'm not gonna stand up here and talk about all the different things that I think we can do. We see the potential there, we know we've got to go to work. And it's going to take every single one of us, but if we all do what we can, can you imagine the scene down here? You guys have seen it. Some of you guys have experienced it. I'm ready to experience it. And I'm ready for our current players and our future players experience that as well."

    Riley will transition into his role as USC head coach immediately, while interim head coach Donte Williams continues his duties through the Dec. 4 Cal game.

