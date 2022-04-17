Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley Warns USC Football Fans Ahead Of Spring Game

Riley: "It's not going to be a game of tag."

USC football's 2022 spring camp is quickly coming to a close. 

The Trojans wrapped up their twelfth spring practice on Saturday, and will hold two more before the spring scrimmage on April 23. Head coach Lincoln Riley gave USC fans a preview of what they can expect to see next weekend. 

"I can tell you this, it's not going to be a game of tag," Riley told reporters on Saturday. "We're going to play football - like we have every single day."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley. 

"We've maintained, if not, even increased the energy and physicality in practice, and the quality of ball has just been better," Riley said. "There's less mistakes. There's more plays out there right now where the defense does their job and the offense does their job and it comes down to a one-on-one competitive play."

USC's 2022 spring game will take place on April 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This will be fans only opportunity to see the Trojans in action before the 2022 season. The event is free and open to all fans; the game will also air on ESPN.

