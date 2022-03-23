Top Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Spring Ball Debut

Lincoln Riley was all smiles on Tuesday afternoon, after his first spring practice as a Trojan. Following an exciting day, Riley addressed the media and touched on an array of topics. Here are some notable quotes from Riley's first spring press conference.

USC head football coach, Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley on first USC football practice:

"Awesome. Awesome, it was great. Definitely the hottest first spring practice of my life, for sure. But it was amazing, it was," Riley said.

"The guys were great, they flew around, the energy was really good, the excitement. You see from day one of our winter conditioning and our winter offseason to now, guys have really made a lot of progress. You could see that on the field. Now, we got a ton of work to do, a lot to clean up, but I like the energy, I like the way we're flying around, I like the way the team's starting to come together. So it was a very successful first practice."

Lincoln Riley on limited quarterback depth:

"It's certainly not ideal. I wouldn't take that off the table, that we would look at adding somebody - but honestly with our roster right now, you could say that about any position," Riley said.

"I like what we have in that room. I like what Miller [Moss] is doing. I like what Caleb [Williams] is doing. But obviously you've got to have a third guy in there that you have confidence in."

Lincoln Riley on expectations for Caleb Williams:

"He obviously has some familiarity with our system. My expectations are, we've identified a lot of areas that he needs to improve as a player and he needs to attack those everyday. He needs to become a leader and the best player that he can."

Lincoln Riley on goals for spring football:

"I would say everything is a goal right now. I mean there is schematic goals and we want to start to figure out some of these guys skill sets and where they fit," Riley said.

"The main goal is learning how to practice, learning how to do things in a championship matter. Learning how to come together as a team."

