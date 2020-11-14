USC vs. Arizona Live Game Updates

USC has arrived in Tucson, Arizona for a 12:30 PM PST/ 1:30 PM MT Kickoff. For LIVE game updates check back right here on SI All Trojans.

1st Quarter:

14:07 - Grant Gunnell's pass intended for Jamarye Joiner is intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga. Trojans take over at the Wildcats 17 yard-line

12:36 - Markese Stepp barges forward for a 1-yard touchdown. USC 7 - Arizona 0.

10:23 - Gunnell scampers for a first down. Hufanga, who has the interception that led to a Stepp TD injured on the play.

8:50 - Gunnell finds Joiner on the crossing route for a 34-yard touchdown. Arizona ties the game at 7.