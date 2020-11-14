AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC vs. Arizona Live Game Updates

AustinGrad

USC has arrived in Tucson, Arizona for a 12:30 PM PST/ 1:30 PM MT Kickoff. For LIVE game updates check back right here on SI All Trojans.

1st Quarter:

14:07 - Grant Gunnell's pass intended for Jamarye Joiner is intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga. Trojans take over at the Wildcats 17 yard-line

12:36 - Markese Stepp barges forward for a 1-yard touchdown. USC 7 - Arizona 0.

10:23 - Gunnell scampers for a first down. Hufanga, who has the interception that led to a Stepp TD injured on the play.

8:50 - Gunnell finds Joiner on the crossing route for a 34-yard touchdown. Arizona ties the game at 7.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will USC Utilize Tight Ends vs. Arizona?

Graham Harrell did utilize both Krommenhoek and Jude Wolfe in last Saturdays game against Arizona State, however both tight ends saw limited opportunity as pass catchers.

Claudette Montana Pattison

How to Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats.

BriAmaranthus

Three Reasons Why USC Will Cover The Spread Against Arizona

USC is a 14-point favorite, meaning Arizona would have to win by more than two touchdowns.

AustinGrad

USC vs. Arizona: Week Two Game Predictions

The USC Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats Saturday at 12:30 PST and SI AllTrojans has your game predictions and picks right here!

Kim Becker

Friday Fiasco: Pac-12 Canceling Games Left and Right

The Pac-12 announced on Friday that the Arizona State vs. Cal and Utah vs. UCLA games would be canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

Claudette Montana Pattison

ASU Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19. What Does This Mean For USC?

On Friday morning the Pac-12 announced the cancelation of the Cal vs. Arizona State game due to ASU having several players test positive for COVID-19.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Pac-12 Fumbles With COVID-19 Testing

The Pac-12 has released a statement following the discovery of an error within their COVID-19 testing protocol.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Marcus Allen Shouts Out Fellow Trojan Micheal Pittman Jr.

After nursing himself back from a leg injury Michael Pittman Jr. made another impressive rookie debut during the Colts vs. Titans Thursday Night Football game.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Inside USC's Linebacker Room

Todd Orlando wasn't exactly pleased with the performance of USC's linebackers on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

SteveUSC

USC Hoops Pac-12 Media Day Highlights

Basketball season is right around the corner with a November 25th start date and USC hoops is ready to play.

Claudette Montana Pattison