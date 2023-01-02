Look: Caleb Williams miraculously connects with Brenden Rice for 30-yard gain in Cotton Bowl
Williams buys time and makes a tremendous throw
In the second quarter of USC's Cotton Bowl showdown against Tulane, quarterback Caleb Williams made one of the plays of the year. On a third-and-22, the sophomore bought time by rolling to his left before connecting with receiver Brenden Rice for a gain of 30 yards to the Green Wave 2-yard line.
The completion set up a Trojans TD three plays later. Watch the play below.
Scroll to Continue