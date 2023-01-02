Skip to main content

Look: Caleb Williams miraculously connects with Brenden Rice for 30-yard gain in Cotton Bowl

Williams buys time and makes a tremendous throw

In the second quarter of USC's Cotton Bowl showdown against Tulane, quarterback Caleb Williams made one of the plays of the year. On a third-and-22, the sophomore bought time by rolling to his left before connecting with receiver Brenden Rice for a gain of 30 yards to the Green Wave 2-yard line.

The completion set up a Trojans TD three plays later. Watch the play below. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Green Wave

caleb williams usc trojans football notre dame
Football

How to watch USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown
Caleb Williams
Football

Cotton Bowl 2023 preview: Caleb Williams leads USC Trojans against Tulane Green Wave

By All Trojans Staff
kevin porter usc trojans houston rockets
Basketball

USC players in the NBA: Kevin Porter Jr. having breakout season for Houston Rockets

By Mitchell Forde
lincoln riley usc football
Football

Breaking down Lincoln Riley's recruiting class: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
drake london falcons
TROJANS IN THE PROS

How USC players fared in NFL Week 16: Drake London continues impressive rookie season

By Mitchell Forde
mater-dei-vs-st-john-bosco_0093
Recruiting

Losing the recruiting battle for Matayo Uiagalelei shows Lincoln Riley still has work to do at USC

By Wyatt Allsup
zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

USC Trojans add 19 football recruits on Early National Signing Day 2022 (full list)

By Wyatt Allsup
kade-eldridge-usc-trojans
Recruiting

USC signs tight end Kade Eldridge from Lynden Christian (Washington)

By All Trojans Staff