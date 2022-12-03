Look: USC's Caleb Williams throws 50-yard bomb to Tahj Washington in Pac-12 championship game

It didn't take long for USC to strike first in its Pac-12 Championship matchup against Utah. The Trojans took the opening possession 75-yards in 3:32 to take a 7-0 lead on the Utes from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Caleb Williams connected with Tahj Washington on a 50-yard pass, which set up a 2-yard touchdown connection between the duo a play later.

Watch Williams' epic 50-yard pass below.