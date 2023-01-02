Look: Photos from USC's Cotton Bowl collapse vs. Tulane

Despite a heroic effort from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans suffered yet another stunning defensive collapse in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.

Williams threw for 460 yards and five touchdowns, but USC's defense couldn't hold a 45-30 lead, allowing two Tulane touchdowns in the final 4:07 of the game. The game-winning touchdown came on a six-yard touchdown pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with 9 seconds to play.

No. 10 USC (11-3) finishes its first season under Lincoln Riley with back-to-back losses, while No. 16 Tulane (12-2) ends on a high note.

Check out photos from Tulane's last-second victory:

PHOTO GALLERY: TULANE 46, USC 45

