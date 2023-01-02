Skip to main content

Look: Photos from USC's Cotton Bowl collapse vs. Tulane

Lincoln Riley's Trojans suffered another defensive collapse

Despite a heroic effort from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans suffered yet another stunning defensive collapse in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.

Williams threw for 460 yards and five touchdowns, but USC's defense couldn't hold a 45-30 lead, allowing two Tulane touchdowns in the final 4:07 of the game. The game-winning touchdown came on a six-yard touchdown pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with 9 seconds to play.

No. 10 USC (11-3) finishes its first season under Lincoln Riley with back-to-back losses, while No. 16 Tulane (12-2) ends on a high note.

Check out photos from Tulane's last-second victory:

PHOTO GALLERY: TULANE 46, USC 45

(All photos from USA Today Network)

usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202337
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202332
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202335
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202333
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202334
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20232
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20234
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20231
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202336
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20233
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20235
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20236
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20237
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202328
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202327
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20239
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202329
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 20238
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202330
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202331
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202324
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202310
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202312
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202314
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202315
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202321
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202313
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202322
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202323
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202319
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202320
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202317
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202311
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202318
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202316
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202338
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202326
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202325
usc trojans tulane cotton bowl 202339

