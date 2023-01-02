Look: USC's Brenden Rice tip-toes for 19-yard TD from Caleb Williams in Cotton Bowl
Jerry's Rice's son has caught two touchdown passes vs. Tulane
In the third quarter of USC's Cotton Bowl showdown against Tulane, receiver Brenden Rice somehow kept his feet in bounds to catch a 19-yard score. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams bought time by rolling to his left before connecting with Rice for the 19-yard TD, which put USC up 35-24. Rice brilliantly tight-roped along the sideline to score.
Watch the play below.
