Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era

Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice.

But the Trojans' defense stole the show.

Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play to put Rice away early on Saturday afternoon.

The first pick-six came from former Muir (Pasadena) star Calen Bullock, who returned the interception 93 yards for a touchdown to give USC a 28-7 lead with 8:05 to play in the second quarter.

The second pick-six came from Alabama transfer Shane Lee at the start of the third quarter. Lee caught a tipped pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to give USC a 38-14 lead with 13:39 left in the quarter.

The third pick-six came less than a minute later when former St. John Bosco star Ralen Goforth intercepted another tipped pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to extend USC's lead to 45-14 with 12:52 left in the third quarter.