Skip to main content
USC WR Mario Williams Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch at 2022 Spring Game

USC WR Mario Williams Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch at 2022 Spring Game

USC football held their 2022 spring game on Saturday, April 23.

USC football held their 2022 spring game on Saturday, April 23.

Former Oklahoma stars Mario Williams and Caleb Williams impressed USC fans on Saturday during the Trojans' 2022 spring game. Caleb found Mario for a score in the endzone, proving that their on-field chemistry continues at USC.  

Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal on January 3, following Lincoln Riley's departure for Southern California.

“This season has been incredible. Words can't describe the amount of love I have for my teammates, coaches and the Sooner Nation. The support everyone has shown me couldn't be more appreciated, you guys are the best,” Williams tweeted. “I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.

“According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC QB Caleb Williams

USC QB Caleb Williams

[Caleb] Williams announced his commitment to the Trojans on Feb. 1. Mario Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 4, and committed to USC on January 15. 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_10504644
Football

How To Watch: USC Football 2022 Spring Game

By All Trojans Staff21 hours ago
USATSI_8124587
Football

Analyst Details Expectations For Lincoln Riley's First Season at USC

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17871018
Football

Lincoln Riley Reveals Honest Reason Behind Oklahoma Departure

By All Trojans StaffApr 21, 2022
USATSI_16689909
Football

Trojan Kicker Parker Lewis Throws Dig At USC

By All Trojans StaffApr 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 7.54.32 AM
Football

Caleb Williams Calls Time At USC: 'Awesome'

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17257325
Football

Lincoln Riley Admits He Felt 'Guilt and Sadness' Leaving Oklahoma

By All Trojans StaffApr 20, 2022
USATSI_9090756
Football

Colin Cowherd Praises USC Football, Pities Oklahoma

By All Trojans StaffApr 20, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

23' RB Quinten Joyner Announces USC Commitment

By Talia MassiApr 19, 2022