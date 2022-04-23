USC WR Mario Williams Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch at 2022 Spring Game

Former Oklahoma stars Mario Williams and Caleb Williams impressed USC fans on Saturday during the Trojans' 2022 spring game. Caleb found Mario for a score in the endzone, proving that their on-field chemistry continues at USC.

Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal on January 3, following Lincoln Riley's departure for Southern California.

“This season has been incredible. Words can't describe the amount of love I have for my teammates, coaches and the Sooner Nation. The support everyone has shown me couldn't be more appreciated, you guys are the best,” Williams tweeted. “I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.

“According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal.”

[Caleb] Williams announced his commitment to the Trojans on Feb. 1. Mario Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 4, and committed to USC on January 15.

