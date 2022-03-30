Skip to main content

USC Wide Receiver Mario Williams Makes Major NIL Move

Big news for this USC Trojan!

USC wide receiver Mario Williams is making major NIL moves. 

The former Oklahoma wideout recently joined Roc Nation Sports for name, image and likeness representation.

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, just one day after quarterback Caleb Williams announced his intention to transfer from Oklahoma. [Mario] Williams spent one season with the Sooners, and recorded 35 receptions, 380 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

The Florida native was the No. 43 prospect overall and the No. 4 receiver, according to 247Sports' rankings. Williams enrolled at Oklahoma in the spring of 2021 after graduating a semester early from high school.

The 5'9', 185-pound receiver will compete for playing time next fall at USC. 

