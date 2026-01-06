Caleb Williams Already Proving Himself As Historic Quarterback

In just his second NFL season, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has impressed and positioned the franchise for its first NFL Playoff appearance since 2020.

Williams was the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2024 after two dominant seasons with the USC Trojans, and he arrived in Chicago with high expectations. Since then, Williams became the new single-season passing leader in Chicago history, defeating Erik Kramer's record from 1995, and now is the first Bears quarterback since 1976 to start every game for two consecutive seasons.

Caleb Williams Makes History As Second-Year Starter For Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs for a first down during the third quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Especially after Williams’ impressive 2022 campaign with the USC Trojans, his NFL success was bound to happen sooner than later. Before Williams inked the Chicago history books again, the Bears cycled through quarterbacks such as Justin Fields, Nick Foles, Mitchell Trubisky, and Andy Dalton. While Fields and Trubisky each spent multiple seasons in Chicago, neither was able to start every game across two consecutive seasons, highlighting the raw talent Williams brings to Chicago.

QB Caleb Williams is the first Bears QB to start every game in two consecutive seasons since Bob Avellini (1976-77) and Bill Wade (1962-63). 🤯



via @LarryMayer pic.twitter.com/TlgQBIY6QJ — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 5, 2026

The Bears also had a massive offseason turnaround when Ben Johnson was hired as the new head coach. Johnson, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, concluded his first regular season as a head coach with an 11-5 record, a vast difference from Chicago's 5-12 record last year.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

MORE: Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans



MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Williams and the Bears accomplished plenty this season, but individually, Williams rise began his rookie season in 2024. Last year, Williams threw for 3,541 passing yards along with 20 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions. This year, he recorded 3,942 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions through the regular season.

Williams NFL Quarterback Talent Began Under Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans long line of historic seasons and unforgettable college football greats that USC built, was continued by Williams under coach Lincoln Riley. Riley coached Williams for three seasons in college, one at Oklahoma in his final season coaching, and two at USC when Riley accepted the head coaching position in November of 2021.

Williams' 2022 season was one to remember: 4,537 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, 52 total touchdowns and just five interceptions as a sophomore. His record-setting numbers set him up to become USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner, which put USC at No. 1 in most Heisman Trophy winners.

While the Trojans have been three seasons removed from Williams dominant performance in South Central, Riley's ability to develop quarterbacks is still present. With USC quarterback Jayden Maiava returning for the 2026 season, after leading the Big Ten in passing yards nearly all year, another year in Riley's system could very well benefit the Trojans offense.

Especially with wide receiver Terrell Johnson committing to USC, and an elite freshman class arriving this month, USC could be a dangerous attack, led by Maiava.

Williams Enters First NFL Playoffs vs. NFC North Rival

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears secured a Wild Card spot, hosting the Green Bay Packers, after missing the postseason the last four years. After a regular season loss to the Lions, Williams and the Bears have a chance for redemption against Green Bay.

Chicago has been one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL, with playmakers like rookie tight end Colston Loveland, running back D'Andre Swift and wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze in company with Williams. Now, the Bears face their rival for the third time this season, and will look to secure their first Playoff win since the 2010 season.

Recommended Articles