Mark Ingram Names His One Major Doubt Surrounding USC Trojans

The No. 19 USC Trojans are entering the bye week with a 6-1 record and a College Football Playoff path that is firmly within reach. However, despite the promising start, questions surrounding coach Lincoln Riley and his program have followed USC into yet another season.

Former NFL running back and current FOX Sports analyst Mark Ingram is among those who remain unconvinced by the Trojans. On his weekly show, “The Triple Option,” Ingram acknowledged that USC still controls its own postseason fate. He also challenged Riley and his team to deliver on the expectations that have followed the program throughout his tenure.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If not now, then when for Lincoln Riley? If not now, then when for the Trojans?” Ingram said. “You have one loss to Oregon, okay? But you have the opportunity to control your own destiny, and you do. You do. So right now they are in it.”

Ingram, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, stopped short, though, of declaring USC a legitimate national contender. He revealed that his reservations stem from what he has watched unfold in Los Angeles over the past several seasons.

“Do I believe? No, because consistently time and time again over the last five, six years, we've seen this from USC,” Ingram said. “So prove me wrong and prove everyone else wrong. Get those stands filled back up in USC. Get the support behind USC. This program should be one of the best in the country. You have the chance. Do what you need to do and get back to the playoffs.”

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Mark Ingram, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, holds up his induction certificate into the College Football Hall of Fame at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The skepticism is understandable given USC's recent history, but this season presents a different opportunity. The Trojans have added talent, made changes to address their defensive shortcomings and earned a significant road victory at Penn State. With Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA still awaiting them, USC also has the schedule to change the national conversation.

USC Has Repeatedly Fallen Short of Expectations Under Lincoln Riley

Riley's first season in Los Angeles offered a glimpse of what the Trojans could become. Behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, USC went 11-1 during the 2022 regular season and climbed to No. 4 in the AP Poll. A College Football Playoff appearance seemed right around the corner. However, a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game ended those hopes.

The following season began with similar promise. USC entered 2023 ranked No. 6, won its first six games and reached No. 5 in the AP poll at its peak. However, the Trojans then went on to lose five of their final six regular-season games, finished 7-5 before the bowl game and fell out of the rankings.

The pattern continued yet again in 2024. USC finished the regular season 6-6. Four of its losses were by just one score. USC improved to 9-3 in the regular season in 2025, but still missed the College Football Playoff.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns atUnited Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley has yet to lead the Trojans to the College Football Playoff, despite beginning his tenure with a team that appeared capable of competing for a national championship.

USC has shown that it can recruit elite talent, win marquee games and climb the rankings. What it has not consistently demonstrated is the ability to maintain that level through the most demanding portion of its schedule.

Why Mark Ingram Believes USC Should Be Among the Best

When Ingram said, “This program should be one of the best in the country,” it was not an empty comment. USC appears to have all the tools, talent and resources needed to be one of the best teams in the nation.

USC entered the 2026 season with an FBS-leading 15 returning starters, including veteran quarterback Jayden Maiava, which gives the Trojans valuable continuity on both sides of the ball.

On top of that, the Trojans also brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, and it has already lived up to the hype. For example, wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has recorded 27 catches for 400 yards and four touchdowns through seven games. Fellow freshman receiver Trent Mosley has added another 22 receptions for 366 yards and five touchdowns.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley also made a significant move to address USC's defensive struggles by bringing in College Football Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson. After years of defensive inconsistency contributing to the Trojans' late-season collapses, Patterson's arrival represented an attempt to build a more reliable unit.

The program's financial backing further reinforces the expectations surrounding USC. The Trojans opened the $225 million Bloom Football Performance Center in 2026, which was designed to support player development, recovery and recruiting. Combined with USC's ability to attract highly rated prospects and experienced coaching talent, the investment reflects the resources available to build a championship-caliber program.

Those advantages help explain why Ingram believes USC should be competing at a higher level. With an experienced roster, a revamped defensive staff and significant institutional investment behind the program, the Trojans have several of the pieces necessary to contend. The challenge now is turning those advantages into results.

USC's Schedule Gives Trojans Chance to Prove Mark Ingram Wrong

The Trojans return from their bye week with a road game against Wisconsin on Oct. 24 before hosting Ohio State on Oct. 31. They then travel to face Indiana on Nov. 14, host Maryland on Nov. 21 and finish the regular season against UCLA on Nov. 28.

Ohio State and Indiana are arguably the most significant opportunities to strengthen USC's playoff resume. A victory over either would give the Trojans a major result to pair with their Penn State win. Beating both would make an even stronger case for USC.

Jeremiah Smith will be stationed at the top of many teams' draft boards. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA is yet another opportunity. Rivalry games carry their own pressure, and a late loss could damage USC's postseason position at the worst time. The Trojans cannot overlook Wisconsin or Maryland, either, because a defeat in either game would leave them with less flexibility heading into the toughest portion of the schedule.

If USC wins most of its remaining games and adds at least one major victory against Ohio State or Indiana, it will have a compelling case for the playoff. If the Trojans win both marquee matchups and take care of business elsewhere, they could put themselves in an even stronger position.

But if USC loses both games against Ohio State and Indiana, the margin for error would shrink considerably. A third loss against Wisconsin, Maryland or UCLA could leave the Trojans relying on other results rather than controlling their own path.

USC is still in the race, but Ingram made it clear that he needs to see more before he believes the Trojans are ready to finish it.

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