What 24-Team College Football Playoff Means for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

The No. 19 USC Trojans stayed alive in the 2026 College Football Playoff race by beating Penn State. That Oct. 10 victory handed USC a 17.2 percent chance to land in the 12-team postseason for 2026, according to ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings.

But by this time next season, the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley likely will be operating through a different playoff format, one that could certainly impact them and the entire Big Ten Conference.

That's because the field of 12 looks ready to become 24.

College Football Playoffs Finalizing Expansion Plan

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojan players celebrate following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple reports revealed on the morning of Oct. 15 that the 12-team postseason soon will grow to 24 teams as early as 2027.

ESPN also presents its involvement, by owning the broadcasting rights to air the games. The network owns the airing rights for the action alongside TNT and TBS. However, the Jan. 1 games and the National Championship Game will have the ESPN and ABC cameras.

Now fans have wondered if this new format really benefits the Big Ten including USC or if some of the other formats the playoff committee previously created can carry over.

What 24-Team Field Could Mean for USC, Big Ten

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The future Big Ten champion won't be affected much in this proposal for 2027. That team will be guaranteed one of the first eight spots, and earn a bye. However, one of those eight teams could earn a home game should they advance into the second round in the new proposed expanded playoffs.

The current postseason format allows the Power Four Conference champs to secure a spot, and the top-four ranked teams earn a bye in the first round. Last season's playoffs saw Indiana and Ohio State earn a week off as the Big Ten's top representatives.

USC still isn't mathematically out of the conference title race for this season just yet, as winning out and securing the Big Ten title places the Trojans into the postseason. Plus likely landing a January game and in this case, the Rose Bowl rises as a potential destination.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet the 2027 proposal could still hand USC the benefit of the doubt even if the Trojans don't secure the regular season Big Ten title. USC would likely earn consideration by going 8-4 or better in this 24-team field, depending on the schedule.

Say this format went into effect this season, USC would make it in if the season came to a closure now. That likely sets up Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava, and the rest of the Trojans in a first round showdown with either a Big 12 or SEC representative. On3 predicted a USC-Tennessee meeting had this 24-team format existed now.

Format Still Doesn't Present Guarantees, Even for USC

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many fans and pundits will believe this 24-team field benefits the Big Ten and SEC more. Well, the latter conference would send nine teams if the season ended in October, and the Big Ten, meanwhile, would only have these five making it in: USC, Iowa, UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State.

All the more reason that this proposed expanded playoff doesn't come with guarantees for USC. Let alone everyone else in the Big Ten.

If anything, the conference's best three teams rise as shoe-ins, especially if all three are ranked within the top 15. USC, at three or four losses, would need to beat at least one top 10 foe to become considered had this proposal existed for this season.

But in looking ahead to 2027, the Trojans have two huge road games at Iowa and Ohio State, then Indiana and UCLA inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Those already rise as four games USC must win to join the first-ever 24-team postseason once its finalized. Of course, finishing 10-2 or better helps Riley and the Trojans immensely regardless of what the playoff format looks like in the future.

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