USC RB Markese Stepp Responds To Transfer Portal News

The Trojans

suffered another loss yesterday after the news broke that running back Markese Stepp would be leaving USC to enter the NCAA transfer portal. This may come as a surprise to some, as Stepp did see play action in several games this season.

Perhaps Stepp wanted to seek out a university that places more emphasis on running the football and having a strong ground game as part of their offense. It's no secret that Graham Harrell's playbook doesn't necessary highlight the Trojan rushers as much as it does their pass catchers.

Although the 2020 season was shortened due to COVID-19, the difference in passing vs. rushing yards is pretty incredible. The Trojans finished this season with 1,916 yards passing and 584 yards rushing. USC’s rushing attack lagged, racking up an average of 97 yards per game, which ranked 120th of 127 teams.

This season Stepp only had 45 carries compared to Stephen Carr who ran the ball 46 times and Vavae Malepeai who led the team with 54 carries. Stepp finished the 2020 year with 165 yards which was good for 3.67 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

A few of Stepp's teammates took to Twitter to support the redshirt sophomore's decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Fellow USC RB Vavae Malepeai wrote, "GO BE GREAT DIRTY". Stepp responded, "Right on family appreciate u bro."

USC Assistant AD and Director of Player Development Gavin Morris wrote, "Going to miss you bro.. LA still has the best basketball." Stepp responded, "Gone miss u too bro... and nah Indy got basketball on lock."

Sophomore WR John Jackson III wrote, "Mannnn @markese_stepp can’t wait to watch you eat brotha! Family FOREVER" and Stepp responded, "Love u family!!! We locked in forever fasho."

Despite, the 6'0" 235 pound backs upside and powerful play style, staying healthy has been a struggle. Stepp has battled multiple injuries in his collegiate career including an ankle injury that lingered into the 2020 season. To add, Stepp suffered a turf toe injury in camp and a strained pectoral, which put him on the IR for a short while.

If Stepp does transfer out of Helton's program, the future of the Trojans running back room will be thin as seniors Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr could possibly forgo their final years of eligibility [due to COVID-19] and leave USC.

