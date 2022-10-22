Mater Dei's Jeilani Davis: 'Hometown heroes' drawn to USC football program

It's no secret that a big key to Lincoln Riley's long-term success at USC will be his ability to put a fence around Southern California high school football.

With the top two high school football teams in the nation in USC's backyard - Mater Dei and St. John Bosco - Riley has a deep pool of talent to draw from. That talent was on display two weeks ago when Mater Dei beat St. John Bosco 17-7.

Mater Dei safety Jeilani Davis, a fast-rising class of 2024 recruit, joined SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec on his radio show to talk about the Mater Dei to USC pipeline, how top local players are drawn to USC and much more.

