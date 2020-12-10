AllTrojans
Former USC QB Matt Barkley Reminisces on 2009 Rivalry Game

Claudette Montana Pattison

It was 2009, Pete Carroll was in his prime and Matt Barkley was the face of USC's football program. The stakes were high, as the Trojans and Bruins went to battle for another annual crosstown rivalry in Los Angeles. 

Rick Neuheisel's UCLA Bruins traveled down to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to try and take back the Victory Bell after losing to the Trojans (28-7) in 2008 at the Rose Bowl. 

Going into the half, the score was close, USC leading over the Bruins 7-0. As both teams took the field in the second half, Carroll's talented team found some momentum scoring three more touchdowns in the 4th quarter.

Despite the majority of this game being slightly uneventful and dull, the last 90 seconds of this 2009 matchup is what people remember to this day.

The score was USC: 21 | UCLA: 7, it was 2nd & 11 at UCLA 48, (0:52 in the 4th), and with three timeouts at Neuheisel's disposal, UCLA called a timeout after freshman Matt Barkley's knee touched the turf.

With an intention of wanting to re-gain possession of the football, the Trojans took the field once again following the break, to end the game. 

USC head coach Pete Carroll, called off the kneel down on the final play of the game, as USC's offense lined up in the I-formation. Barkley found Damien Williams for a deep pass to end the game 28-7.

The NFL QB took to Twitter on Thursday to chime in on the historic game saying,

"You call timeout, we call touchdown. Fight On"

