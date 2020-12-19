Matt Leinart Reacts To USC's Pac-12 Championship Loss

The former USC QB was among several Trojan alumni to comment on USC's 31-24 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Friday night.

Twitter lit up following the Trojans 31-24 loss to the Oregon Ducks. You can always count on the infamous Trojan alumni to comment on the high and low points of USC's play throughout the season.

A few alums and even some recruits took to Twitter on Friday night to express their thoughts on USC's last conference game. Here are their reactions.

Former USC QB & Current Georgia QB JT Daniels

The former USC QB took to Twitter to show some love for former teammate Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga has been explosive this season and arguably the star of USC's defense this year. Last night he recorded 12 TOT, 10 SOLO, 2 AST, 2 SACKS.

Former USC QB Reggie Bush

Former USC QB Matt Leinart

Turnovers and penalties were a weak spot for USC on Friday night. The Trojans finished the night with three turnovers and 9-98 in penalties.

Former USC Long Snapper Jake Olson

Former USC QB Max Browne

Browne is referring to the Trojans onside kick by Parker Lewis at 2:28 in the third quarter. USC recovered the ball at the USC 48. Clay Helton and Sean Snyder made this call following Parker Lewis' 21 yard field goal and the Trojans regained possession of the football.

USC 2021 Commit Kyron Ware Hudson

Kyron Ware Hudson's brother Keyon Ware Hudson is a defensive tackle for the University of Oregon. WR Kyron was originally committed to the Ducks and intended on joining his brother in Eugene, however he flipped his commitment and signed with USC on December 16th.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.