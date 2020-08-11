Former USC QB Max Browne Talks 2020 CFB Season
Claudette Montana Pattison
Former USC Quarterback Max Browne sits down with SI All Trojans Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison to talk about the uncertainty with the 2020 college football season.
Browne was a top recruit out of high school. He enrolled at USC back in 2013 redshirting his freshman year and went on to play for the Trojans for 3 years before transferring to Pitt.
Currently, Max Browne works as a college football analyst for Sirius XM and Watch Stadium.