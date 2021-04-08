USC Defender Suffers Devastating Injury During Spring Camp

During the Trojans first practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, safety Max Williams, suffered an ACL tear.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore from Carson, California appeared in all six games with three starts against Arizona, Washington State and Oregon for the Trojans during the 2020 season.

Williams father, Maxzell Williams took to twitter to confirm the news about his son.

He wrote, "As a parent one of the worse feelings in the world is when your child is hurting. Unfortunately with that being said my son Max Williams III tore his ACL at yesterday’s USC practice. We’ve been down this road b4 and back to the road to recovery."

Williams was in the process of making a name for himself, competing for the starting safety role ahead of next season. The 5-foot-9 defensive player exhibits bursts of aggression showing strong ability to track the ball. He finished the 2020 season with 22 tackles, including 2.5 for losses and a pass deflection.

One Trojan teammate delivered words of encouragement after Williams' father confirmed the news via twitter.

Wide receiver Kyle Ford, who has also dealt with his fair share of injuries commented, "The comeback is going to be real, God’s plan is just different for some. One of the best players I’ve ever been around fr...".

Although Williams injury is devastating, he has shown tremendous resilience before.

Williams tore his ACL, week 1 of his senior year at Serra High School. However, he completed a quick rehab which allowed him to play in four games during his freshman campaign with USC.

