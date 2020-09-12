Saturday Buzz: Maybe It's Best USC Did Not Play Today

When you look at some of the results today, it's easy imagine USC playing as bad as some other teams across the nation.

Iowa State was upset by Louisiana. Arkansas State upset Kansas State. Notre Dame looked flat vs. Duke.

Do I think USC would have lost to New Mexico? No. But the Trojans probably would have been shellacked by Alabama last week and entered the game a little shell-shocked.

So I think there would have been areas to worry about even if the score was lopsided vs. New Mexico.

And yes, I'm aware that between COVID-19 and the fires, there would never be a game today. And it's probably just as well because I don't think the USC fans would be too thrilled with the first two games.