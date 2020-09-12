AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Saturday Buzz: Maybe It's Best USC Did Not Play Today

Scott Wolf

When you look at some of the results today, it's easy imagine USC playing as bad as some other teams across the nation.

Iowa State was upset by Louisiana. Arkansas State upset Kansas State. Notre Dame looked flat vs. Duke.

Do I think USC would have lost to New Mexico? No. But the Trojans probably would have been shellacked by Alabama last week and entered the game a little shell-shocked.

So I think there would have been areas to worry about even if the score was lopsided vs. New Mexico.

And yes, I'm aware that between COVID-19 and the fires, there would never be a game today. And it's probably just as well because I don't think the USC fans would be too thrilled with the first two games.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

For another year, Trojans won't land elite line prospect

Scott Wolf

by

stephenmcghghy

USC Football 2020 Game Predictions

UCLA, Stanford and Cal Predictions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Who Starts At Left Tackle?

Trojans will have massive problem replacing Alijah Vera-Tucker

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Trojans looking for a left tackle

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

The USC Daily: Here's A Top Name To Play Left Tackle

USC needs to examine its offensive line recruiting

Scott Wolf

by

marvienna

Open Forum Questions

It's time for another open forum

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

yeateam

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Shows Fire Missing In Pac-12

Day wants Big Ten season in October

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

The USC Daily: A Surprising First-Round Pick In Mock Draft

Also: Pac-12 facing talent drain

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

Joe Namath On Sam Darnold & PAC 12 Season

The legendary QB shares his thoughts.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Sang19

Open Forum Response

A response to your open forum questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

mccullochlaw