Michael Pittman Jr. Debuts New NFL Uniform

The Indianapolis Colts took to Twitter to reveal Michael Pittman Jr.'s new uniform.

Pittman a Wide Receiver from Woodland Hills, CA; was an asset for the Trojans and one of the nations top WR in 2019. He appeared in 48 games, with 30 starts during his career at USC. Pittman was ranked fifth nationally in receptions and first in the PAC-12. Pittman was also ranked 19th in receiving touchdowns nationally and second in the PAC-12.

Pittman was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. And went in the 2nd round as the 34th overall pick.