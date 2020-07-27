AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Michael Pittman Jr. Debuts New NFL Uniform

Claudette Montana Pattison

The Indianapolis Colts took to Twitter to reveal Michael Pittman Jr.'s new uniform. 

Pittman a Wide Receiver from Woodland Hills, CA; was an asset for the Trojans and one of the nations top WR in 2019. He appeared in 48 games, with 30 starts during his career at USC. Pittman was ranked fifth nationally in receptions and first in the PAC-12. Pittman was also ranked 19th in receiving touchdowns nationally and second in the PAC-12.

Pittman was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. And went in the 2nd round as the 34th overall pick. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Sunday Buzz: College Football Resembles A Madhouse

What happens if SEC plays in fall and Pac-12 wants to play in spring?

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Clay Helton makes both lists for the first time

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Where would Trojans' Class of 2020 be ranked without Jack Yary?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Saturday Buzz: Deadline Passed On Alumni Group Letter

University President Carol Folt was asked for response

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

Is Pac-12 Revising Its Thinking On COVID-19?

Conference said not to be serious about winter season

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Jim Mora Jr. talks value in High School Athletes enrolling early

Plus his opinion on what makes a player successful going from college to the NFL.

ClaudetteMontana

by

Bourbon4me

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Does Losing Two Tight Ends Matter At USC?

Air Raid offense doesn't feature the position

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

A Glimpse at USC's Glory Days

A look at roster shows why it was a dominant program under Pete Carroll

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Morning Buzz: Jack Yary And USC Part Ways

Freshman tight end was one of just three skill players signed in Class of 2020

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22