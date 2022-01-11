Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Report Reveals Why USC TE Michael Trigg Entered NCAA Transfer Portal

Trigg announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

USC freshman tight end Michael Trigg announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Trigg finished the 2021 season with seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games played. He suffered a knee injury against Utah [Oct. 9], which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Antonio Morales of The Athletic, reported that Trigg is not ruling USC out as an option moving forward. According to Trigg's father, 'Michael wants to go to a school where he'd be a high-volume pass catcher.'

247Sports' Ryan Abraham reported on Monday afternoon that Trigg's name was not officially in the portal. 

Recommended Articles

Trigg [Carrollwood Day HS] was the No. 4 overall tight end and No. 21 overall prospect out of Florida in the 2021 class.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook 

USATSI_13989117
Football

Report Reveals Why USC TE Michael Trigg Entered NCAA Transfer Portal

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17112623
Football

USC Football Players Share Honest Reactions To Jaxson Dart News

19 hours ago
USATSI_17247647
Football

Colin Cowherd Reveals Thoughts On Jaxson Dart Transfer News

19 hours ago
USATSI_17295277
Football

USC QB Jaxson Dart Makes Shocking Decision, Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

20 hours ago
USATSI_17064097
Football

Report Reveals Donte Williams New Title With USC Football

21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 4.12.00 PM
Football

USC Football Announces New Coaching Staff Under Lincoln Riley

22 hours ago
USATSI_17482327
Football

How To Watch: CFP National Championship, No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

23 hours ago
USATSI_5016492
Football

Report: EX-USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Joins FAU Staff

Jan 9, 2022