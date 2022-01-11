Report Reveals Why USC TE Michael Trigg Entered NCAA Transfer Portal

Trigg announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Trigg finished the 2021 season with seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games played. He suffered a knee injury against Utah [Oct. 9], which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Antonio Morales of The Athletic, reported that Trigg is not ruling USC out as an option moving forward. According to Trigg's father, 'Michael wants to go to a school where he'd be a high-volume pass catcher.'

247Sports' Ryan Abraham reported on Monday afternoon that Trigg's name was not officially in the portal.

Trigg [Carrollwood Day HS] was the No. 4 overall tight end and No. 21 overall prospect out of Florida in the 2021 class.

