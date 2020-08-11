Mike Bohn on Postponement of 2020 Fall Sports

USC athletic director Mike Bohn shared a statement on USC athletics page regarding the postponement of the 2020 season.

Bohn writes, "On March 12, I wrote what I called the "hardest message I've ever had to deliver" in 35+ years as an administrator to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff informing them that winter championships and spring seasons were canceled. Nearly five months to the day, our hearts again ache for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni, and fans with the postponement of all sport competitions through the end of the calendar year. Another incomprehensible consequence of an unprecedented time. We wanted to play, we wanted to coach, and we still hope for the opportunity to do both when conditions improve.

During the last several months, our coaches and staff worked tirelessly to develop and implement comprehensive policies and protocols to ensure the health and safety of the many student-athletes welcomed back in our phased return to campus plan. These protocols were communicated regularly through team meetings, informational webinars, step-by-step videos, infographics, and emails. I am in awe of our student-athletes' discipline and dedication to adhering to all of our guidelines in a profound commitment to themselves, their teammates, and their shared desire to compete. We are indebted to our campus partners, operations staff, and medical team for their leadership and partnership.

In listening to our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee present the latest data over the past few days, it became abundantly clear that, despite our gargantuan efforts locally and as a conference, there is too much uncertainty to move forward with athletics practices and competitions at this time. I would like to thank Dr. Folt for joining with me to advocate for the health and well-being of our student-athletes.

We will do now what we did in March. We will focus our attention forward and get back to work on addressing the challenges that await us in the weeks ahead. The path may be covered in ambiguity, but there is never any doubt about our mission to serve our student-athletes. We are grateful to the Trojan Family for their continued support and encouragement. We will be stronger for having endured this together. We FIGHT as ONe!"

And as of today the PAC 12 and Big 10 have postponed their seasons until 2021.