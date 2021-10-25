    • October 25, 2021
    Mike Tomlin to USC? Twitter Reacts

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was mentioned as a potential candidate for the USC job on Monday.
    Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday, to discuss potential candidates for the head coaching vacancy in Southern California. 

    Palmer was asked about frontrunners for the position, and threw out one big name in the NFL, that surprised many. “You’ve got Penn State, you’ve got Iowa State, you’ve got Cincinnati,” Palmer said. “You’ve got a wild card like [Pittsburgh Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin.”

    This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a NFL coach mentioned for the USC job; but it is the first time Tomlin's name has been thrown around. Tomlin is loved by many within the Steelers organization and fanbase; and the thought of him leaving has many scratching their heads. Take a look...

