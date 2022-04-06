USC Quarterback Miller Moss 'Appreciates' Lincoln Riley's 'Honesty' Amid QB Battle

Moss saw action in two games last season. He completed 8-of-13 passes for 74 yards with one touchdown.

USC quarterback Miller Moss spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, following USC's seventh spring football practice. Moss, who returns for his second season with the Trojans, is now tasked with learning Lincoln Riley's new offensive playbook and system.

“The hardest part is Coach Riley is so creative, so you never know what kind of wrinkles he’s going to throw in there,” Moss said.

“I think that’s also probably the most fun and entertaining part about it. You never know what kind of stuff he’s throwing in the install for that day. You really have to stay on top of your stuff. You have to study.

You can’t just leave this practice, go home, eat, and turn on Netflix and hang out until tomorrow. You have to get into your playbook and invest because if you don’t, you’re going to come out here and look silly.”

USC QB, Miller Moss

Moss opted to stay at USC, despite Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams joining the program in February. He told reporters that he has appreciated Lincoln Riley's openness and honesty thus far.

“Coach Riley has been great. He’s been honest and open with us about everything. Honestly, he really invests in his quarterbacks. That’s something that’s been refreshing, and I really appreciate it.”

Moss saw action in two games last season. He completed 8-of-13 passes for 74 yards with one touchdown in 2021.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook