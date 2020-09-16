AllTrojans
Morning Buzz: Maybe USC Should Use Its Professional Muscle To Aid Athletes

Scott Wolf

I hear Clay Helton had been talking to USC players for several days before the release of Tuesday's letter requesting a chance to play football.

I'm not sure how much guidance the team got because Helton was going to go along with whatever the players wanted to say.

Why am I focusing the adults so much?

Because USC spent $525,550 in lobbying-related expenses in 2017 and 2018. So if the players are trying to influence the governor or any other politician, the administration should go find some of its hired guns to advance the players' position.

If they can hire Sacramento lobbyists to fight legislation that would extend the statute of limitations to sue private universities, it should wield that power on behalf of the athletes, instead of just tweeting support.

And it should have done it before the letter was written.

