Morning Buzz: The Tragic Story Of 1989 USC Linebackers

A must-read story from Sports Illustrated on the linebackers from the 1989 USC football team. Five of the 12 on the depth chart have died.

It's a sad story but it also reveals the tragedy behind the lives of these players.

Here's what the Boston University School of Medicine report said in its report on Matt Gee.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: Stage II/IV



Overall, his low stage CTE is consistent with his history of repetitive head impacts through football play. Both CTE and his multiple infarcts likely contributed to his mood, behavioral and cognitive dysfunction.

