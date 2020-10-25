Munir McClain And Family To Hold Press Conference

USC wide receiver Munir McClain, his brother, USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain and their mother, Shan, will hold a press conference Sunday outside the Galen Center at 1 p.m. "in defiance of USC coach Clay Helton and call for Munir's reinstatement to the football imediately."

Munir McClain has been suspended for several weeks after it emerged he applied for pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Here is the family's press release from political and social activist Najee Ali, which includes a statement about being treated as if they were on a "slave plantation."