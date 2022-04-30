Drake Jackson Selected In Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Another USC Trojan has been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers selected USC’s Drake Jackson in the second round with the No. 61 overall pick. The talented pass-rusher will stay in California.

Jackson has an NFL build, standing at 6-foot-3, 273 pounds. He was named second-team All-Pac 12 last year and led the Trojans in tackles for loss (8) with five sacks.

Jackson was the second USC Trojan to get selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Drake London was picked eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round on Thursday night.

Jackson gives 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan another elite defender.

His combination of speed, elusiveness and strong technique made it hard for the 49ers to pass on drafting him. He is also very versatile, and can be used as an outside linebacker or in coverage from time-to-time. This gives the 49ers plenty of options to use him at the next level.

Jackson will reunite with former USC safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was picked by the 49ers in 2021.

-----

