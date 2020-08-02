A group of Pac-12 players who are seeking reforms released a letter that listed 12 players but none were from USC.

Here is the list of players:

Treyjohn Butler, Stanford

Jake Curhan, Cal

Joshua Drayden, Cal

Valentino Daltoso, Cal

Elisha Guidry, UCLA

Malik Hausman, Arizona

Dallas Hobbs, Washington State

Jevon Holland, Oregon

Ty Jones, Washington

Cody Shear, ASU

Joe Tryon, Washington

I wouldn't put much stock into the fact USC, Colorado and Utah did not have players listed. The movement is in its initial stages and undoubtely will grow now that it has gone public.

Here are the demands:

Pac-12 Football Unity Demands To Protect and Benefit Both Scholarship and Walk-On Players

I. Health & Safety Protections

COVID-19 Protections

1. Allow option not to play in the pandemic without losing our athletics eligibility or spot on our team roster.

2. Prohibit/void COVID-19 agreements that waive liability.

Mandatory Safety Standards, Including COVID-19 Measures

1. Player-approved health and safety standards enforced by a 3rd party selected by players to address COVID-19 and serious injury, abuse and death.

II. Protect All Sports

Preserve All Existing Sports by Eliminating Excessive Expenditures

1. Larry Scott, administrators, and coaches to voluntarily and drastically reduce excessive pay.

2. End performance/academic bonuses.

3. End lavish facility expenditures and use some endowment funds to preserve all sports*

*As an example, Stanford University should reinstate all sports discontinued by tapping into their 27.7 Billion dollar endowment

III. End Racial Injustice in College Sports and Society

1. Form a permanent civic engagement joint task force of our leaders and experts of our choice and university and conference administrators to address outstanding issues such as racial injustice in college sports and in society.

2. 2% of conference revenue directed by players in partnership with conference to support financial aid for low-income Black students, community initiatives, and development programs for college athletes on each campus.

3. Form annual Pac-12 Black College Athlete Summit with guaranteed representation of at least 3 athletes of our choice from every school.

IV. Economic Freedom and Equity

Guaranteed Medical Expense Coverage

1. Medical insurance selected by players and sports-related medical conditions, including COVID-19 illness, for 6 years after college athletics eligibility ends.

Name, Image, and Likeness Rights & Representation

1. The freedom to secure representation, receive basic necessities from any 3rd party, and earn money for use of our name, image, and likeness rights.

Fair Market Pay, Rights, & Freedoms

1. 50% of each sport’s total conference revenue distributed evenly among athletes in their respective sport.

2. 6-year athletic scholarships to foster undergraduate & graduate degree completion.

3. Elimination of all policies and practices restricting or deterring our freedom of speech, our ability to fully participate in charitable work, and our freedom to participate in campus activities outside of mandatory athletics participation.

4. Ability of players of all sports to transfer one time without punishment and additionally in cases of abuse or serious negligence.

5. Ability to complete eligibility after participating in a pro draft if player goes undrafted and foregoes professional participation within 7 days of draft

6. Due process rights