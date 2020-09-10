Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Shows Fire Missing In Pac-12

College football is abuzz with Ohio State coach Ryan Day taking a shot at the Big Ten.

Money quote: "These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is, 'Why can these other teams and players play and we can't?' Duke is playing Notre Dame, and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend. Our players want to know: Why can't they play?"

Whether Day is right or wrong is irrelevant for the purposes of this post.

What's worth noting is the way he is fighting for his players.

Have you heard any Pac-12 coaches talk like this?

Can you remember any Clay Helton quotes from the past few months?

The fire from Day at least shows some fight, rightly or wrongly.