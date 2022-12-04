Ohio State replaces USC in final College Football Playoff rankings

Predictably the USC Trojans did not make the 2022 College Football Playoff.

The Trojans entered the Pac-12 championship game No. 4 in the CFP rankings, knowing they needed to beat Utah to hold onto their spot. USC collapsed in the second half in a 47-24 loss to the Utes that shattered their CFP hopes.

The final CFP rankings were released Sunday morning, and future Big Ten opponent Ohio State replaced USC as the No. 4 team.

Here are the final CFP rankings.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

And here are the CFP semifinal matchups scheduled for Dec. 31:

- (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

- (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

USC will play in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. Stay tuned as the entire college football bowl lineup is announced Sunday.