Ohio State replaces USC in final College Football Playoff rankings

The Trojans will play in the Cotton Bowl

Predictably the USC Trojans did not make the 2022 College Football Playoff.

The Trojans entered the Pac-12 championship game No. 4 in the CFP rankings, knowing they needed to beat Utah to hold onto their spot. USC collapsed in the second half in a 47-24 loss to the Utes that shattered their CFP hopes.

The final CFP rankings were released Sunday morning, and future Big Ten opponent Ohio State replaced USC as the No. 4 team.

Here are the final CFP rankings.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

And here are the CFP semifinal matchups scheduled for Dec. 31:

- (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

- (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

USC will play in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. Stay tuned as the entire college football bowl lineup is announced Sunday.

