AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Oregon Defense Takes Another Hit

Scott Wolf

Is USC going to be considered the Pac-12 favorite by Nov. 7?

Oregon safety Brady Breeze announced today he is opting out and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Breeze was the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP. In last season's victory over USC, he had a 32-yard interception for a touchdown, seven tackles and a recovered fumble.

The Ducks have also lost safety Jevon Holland, cornerback Thomas Graham and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. And six of the Ducks' top seven tacklers are not back from last seaosn.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Gets 9 a.m. Game To Start Season

Trojans start season vs. Arizona State in early morning encounter

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Got A Better Draw Than UCLA

Trojans' schedule seems easier than crosstown rivals

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Moves Up Without Playing

Trojans are 27th in AP poll

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Pac-12 schedule expected to be released today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Just How Easy Is USC's Schedule?

Trojans play only two teams with winning records last season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC vs ASU Week 1 Analysis

A look into USC's season opener.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Morning Buzz: Alijah Vera-Tucker Might Be Returning

Trojans' top offensive lineman would be welcomed to perceived team weakness

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Do The Polls Make Sense?

USC currently ranked 29th in AP poll

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

Pac-12 Schedule Expected To Be Released Saturday

Pac-12 Teams Will Play Seven-Game Schedule

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Late Pac-12 Start Hurts In Another Way

Any chance Kedon Slovis can be a serious Heisman contender in 7 games?

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76