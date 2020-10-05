Oregon Defense Takes Another Hit

Is USC going to be considered the Pac-12 favorite by Nov. 7?

Oregon safety Brady Breeze announced today he is opting out and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Breeze was the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP. In last season's victory over USC, he had a 32-yard interception for a touchdown, seven tackles and a recovered fumble.

The Ducks have also lost safety Jevon Holland, cornerback Thomas Graham and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. And six of the Ducks' top seven tacklers are not back from last seaosn.