Oregon State Upsets USC in Los Angeles

The Oregon State Beavers defeated the USC Trojans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 25, for the first time since 1960.

The USC Trojans hosted the Oregon State Beavers for their fourth game of the 2021 season. It was an electric night in Los Angeles, as USC interim head coach Donte Williams made his head coaching debut at the Coliseum.

The USC Trojans started off strong on offense, quarterback Kedon Slovis finding wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Drake London often. The Beavers captured the first score of the night, quarterback Chance Nolan connecting with tight end Teagan Quitoriano on a 27 yard pass for a score. Later, sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. reciprocated on a seven yard pass from Kedon Slovis, tying things up 7-7 before the second quarter.

Roughly two minutes into the second, running back Keaontay Ingram made USC’s second score of the night on a nine yard rush. USC held the lead for a while, until the Beavers started to hammer down on offense. Oregon State scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of play, elevating the score to 21-14. The Trojans tried to get into the end zone before the clock hit 0:00, but settled for the field goal. Heading into the second half, the Beavers took the lead 21-17.

Oregon State used halftime to their advantage, scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives to start the third quarter. OSU scored again at the start of the fourth, using the QB sneak on back-to-back TD’s.

The Beavers had a 42-17 lead until running back Keaontay Ingram scored his second touchdown of the day to cut their deficit to 18. An ensuing field goal following a USC interception by Jaylin Smith gave them a fighting chance down two scores.

Slovis finished throwing for 355 passing yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, while Keaontay Ingram finished with two touchdowns on 79 yards. Drake London led the receiving core again with 10 receptions for 165 yards.

Todd Orlando’s defense struggled as the Beavers offense accumulated 537 total yards and six touchdowns. They also forced four total turnovers.

Final Score: 45-27

USC will try to bounce back next week in Boulder when they play the Colorado Buffaloes.

-----

